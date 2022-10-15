Assam couple to get free pizzas for one year from popular brand; here's why

Marriage is full of promises and compromises. Recently, a couple has been creating much buzz across social media for their long list of wedding vows. The wedding of Shanti Prasad, 24, and Mintu Rai, 25, took place on 21 June in Assam. After exchanging vows, the pair was asked to sign a contract. It seems that the contract was created to reduce any conflicts that can arise between partners after the marriage. One pizza a month, always saying “yes” to “ghar ka khana,” wearing a sari every day, late-night parties “allowed” but “only with me,” going to the gym daily, preparing Sunday breakfast, snapping nice pictures at every party, and shopping every 15 days are some of the weird key points included in it.

As soon as the couple’s wedding went viral, the “pizza” part in the agreement caught the attention of the multi-national restaurant chain, Pizza Hut. Following Santi’s immense love for the Italian dish, the food brand took a step forward to fulfil her wish. On the special occasion of Karva Chauth, Pizza Hut announced that they would provide the couple with free pizzas once a month for a year.

The company, on its official Instagram, also uploaded a video of the couple visiting a nearby Pizza Hut outlet. They enjoyed a variety of delicious pizzas there. They can also be seen taking some selfies together while waiting for the food to come. The caption of the post reads, “A pizza a month for a long and happy life with your husband!! That’s the deal we are living for. Happy Karva Chauth to all pizza-loving happy couples.”

As soon as it surfaced on the internet, the Instagram reel has earned more than 25,000 views and over 1,000 users have liked it so far. While some of the viewers appreciated the unique gesture by the food chain, some of them marked their presence with hilarious responses in the comment section. A user noted, “This generation has lost it.” Another person found the gesture “very nice.” An individual jokingly asked, “Is it a ninja technique for free pizzas?”

