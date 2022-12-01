Assam continues to be worst performer in Maternal Mortality Rate, with marginal improvement

Guwahati: Assam reportedly continues to be the worst performer in Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the country and has recorded a marginal improvement in it.

According to a report by the Registrar General of India (RGI) ‘Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality’ from 2018 to 2020, the northeastern state has reported 195 deaths per lakh live births. This is an improvement from the earlier figure of 215 from 2016 to 2018.

Madhya Pradesh was reported with the second-highest MMR of 173 per lakh live births and Uttar Pradesh 167.

Notably, Kerala has reported the lowest MMR of 19 per lakh live births, followed by Maharashtra 33, and Telangana 43. As per the special bulletin, the country’s average MMR declined from 113 in 2016 to 2018 to 97 in 2018 to 2020.

According to World Health Organisation, Maternal death is “the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes.”

The target 3.1 of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations aims at reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 1,00,000 live births.

The Office of the Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, apart from conducting the Population Census and monitoring the implementation of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act in the country, has been giving estimates on fertility and mortality using the Sample Registration System.

(With inputs: PTI)

