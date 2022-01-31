Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020: Schedule released at apsc.nic.in; check details here
The Main exams are expected to take place on 21, 22, 23 and 27 February and they will be conducted in two sessions of three hours each
The schedule for the Assam Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Interested candidates can view the detailed exam schedule at the official website at http://apsc.nic.in/.
Steps to view APSC Combined Competitive Exam schedule:
- Visit the official website at http://apsc.nic.in/
- Click on the link for the Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 that is given under the "Latest updates" section
- A PDF file will appear with the detailed exam schedule
- Check the Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 timetable and keep a copy of the PDF for future reference
Check the official notice here.
As per the APSC's notice, the Main exams are expected to take place on 21, 22, 23 and 27 February. The APSC will conduct the exams in two sessions of three hours each. The first session will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second session will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
On 21 February, the essay exam will be held in the forenoon/first session, while the General Studies-I paper will be held in the afternoon session.
On 22 February, the General Studies II and III papers will be conducted by the APSC. The General Studies IV and V exams will be held on 23 February. On 27 February, the APSC will hold the exams for the optional subjects.
As per the official notice, the APSC will upload the list of applicants eligible for the exam, along with their e-Admission certificates and roll numbers, at the official website. The roll numbers will be uploaded by 2 February, while the e-Admission certificates will be put up by 14 February.
The Commission will not send out the e-Admission certificates separately by post. If applicants have any queries or issues, they can contact the APSC from 15 to 20 February at cceapsc@gmail.com.
For more information related to the Combined Competitive Main Exam syllabus or any other details, candidates can visit the official website of the APSC.
