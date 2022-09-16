Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rubishes Congress claims, denies role in Goa revolt
On Wednesday, former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat had led a major revolt by Congress MLAs against the party. The exodus, which saw 8 of the party's 11 MLAs joining the BJP camp, virtually wiped out the Congress from Goa
New Delhi: Even as Rahul Gandhi leads the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in a bid to rejuvenate the Congress, the ‘Grand Old Party’ suffered a big setback in Goa when 8 MLAs including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat switched over to the BJP.
The Congress had alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had played a key role in the episode. Himanta Biswa Sarma – who had himself dumped the Congress a few years ago – had played a crucial role in helping the BJP climb back to power in Maharashtra recently. However, the Assam CM has claimed that he was not involved in the exodus of eight Goa Congress MLAs to the BJP.
“I don’t know why Congress keeps on alleging about my role. I never visited Goa politically,” Himanta Biswa Sarma told India Today.
“I don’t understand how can the Congress level such allegations who was till other day was in their party. People don’t turn corrupt overnight. If you think that a person can spend Rs 30 crore (over an MLA), why was such a person nourished by your party?” he added.
The Congress had alleged the MLAs were offered Rs 30 crore to join the BJP.
