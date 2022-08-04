Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on citizens to keep watch on madrasas

'We have already abolished 800 government Madrasas in Assam,' Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that 800 government madrasas have been abolished in the state, and urged parents to keep a watch on these madrasas and the type of subjects being taught there.

"We have already abolished 800 government Madrasas in Assam. But there are many Qawmi madrasas in the state. The citizens, parents should keep watch on these Madrasas and what type of subjects are taught there," Sarma said.

Jamiul Huda madrasa in Moirabari area run by Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was recently arrested for his links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team and AQIS, was demolished on Thursday, said Aparna N, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Morigaon district.

Sarma said that the madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and UAPA Act. "43 students were studying in this madrasa, admitted to different schools now. Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Bhopal in 2017," he said.

He further said, "It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Assam is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists. When you bust 5 modules and the whereabouts of the other 5 Bangladeshi nationals are still not known, then you can imagine the gravity."

Meanwhile, Sarma said that Assam has already welcomed the expansion of the jurisdiction of BSF. "We are offering all cooperation to BSF. We are always working in close cooperation with Central government agencies," he added.

