Assam Board Results 2021: SEBA likely to announce Class 10 scorecards on 30 July; check sebaonline.org
The results will now be prepared on the basis of performances in Class 9 and 10 and school-based internal assessment
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is likely to announce its High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results on 30 July, as per the latest reports.
No formal statement, however, has been made by the state board regarding the date and time of Class 10 results.
Once released, registered candidates can visit the official website sebaonline.org to access their scorecards. Students will require their roll numbers to check their grades. The results will reportedly be available from 9 am at the test centres in the form of PDF files and via SMS.
Keeping in mind the second wave of COVID-19 , the board had cancelled Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. While Class 10 results are expected to be announced on 30 July, Class 12 scorecards will be declared by 31 July as per the state government's directions.
Once announced, students can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:
Step 1: Visit the official website, sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC result 2021’ available on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, submit the roll number and captcha code
Step 4: After submitting the required details, click on the ‘Get results’ link
Step 5: The Assam SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check it
Step 6: Save a copy of the Assam Class 10 scorecard and take a printout for future reference
The results will also be published on alternative websites such as results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria changed
The Assam Class 10 board exams were slated to be held from 11 May to 1 June but were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The results have now been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria according to which, for the assessment of Class 10 students, 40 percent weightage is being given to their performances in Class 9 and 10. The remaining 20 percent marks will be given on the basis of school-based internal assessment.
