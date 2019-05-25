Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared: Khushboo Firdous tops Arts stream, Ashim Sarkar secures first rank among commerce students

Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared| Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today. AHSEC has announced the HS results on its official websites-resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. The board has released the HS final examination results for all three streams i.e, Arts, Science and Commerce today.

The toppers of the Assam board Class 12 Arts stream are: Khushboo Firdous, who scored 95.60 percent. In second place, are Kaushik Kachari​ and Gitanjali Borthakur with 95 percent , Jagran Josh reported. While Bitupan Arandhara has secured the first place in Science stream, Ashim Sarkar emerged as topper among commerce students.

This year, 3,796 students secured first division in the Commerce stream, while 15,860 students cleared Science stream with first division. A total of 18,572 students have secured first division in Arts stream. Over 2.4 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam across all stremes.

Follow Live Updates for Assam Board Class 12 HSSLC Results

Students can check their scores on the official website of the board.

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 12 scores at examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their Class 12 scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. To receive Class 12 results on your mobile phones, type - ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

In 2018, Sampriti Rajkhowa from Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon topped the Class 12 exam from Arts stream with 487 out of 500. While Amar Singh Thapa topped the Science stream with 486 out of 500 marks and Raunak Lohia emerged as a topper in Commerce stream with 474 out of 500 marks.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.