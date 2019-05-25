Assam AHSEC HS Result 2019 LIVE Updates: HS Final Year exam results to be declared today at 9 am on ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to release the Class 12 or HS results today (Saturday, 25 May). AHSEC will announce the Class 12 results on its official websites — resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. The board is likely to release the HS final examination results for all three streams i.e, Arts, Science and Commerce on the same day at 9 am today.

Speaking to NDTV, an official of AHSEC said, "HS final year exam results 2019 will be released by the third week of May for 2.42 lakh students".

This year over 2.4 lakh students will be awaiting their AHSEC Class 12 results.

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the HS Result 2019 link.

Step 3: Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

AHSEC conducted HS examination from 12 Feb 2019 to 14 March 2019.

In 2018, AHSEC had declared the result for Higher Secondary examination for all three streams on 31 May.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

