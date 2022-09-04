Assam: Army Jawan slits throat of wife, daughter in camp, arrested

The jawan was found at a temple near his quarter in an incoherent state, from where he was arrested, police said adding that he confessed to slitting the throats of the two one after the other using a hand saw

Silchar: An Assam Rifles Jawan- Rabindra Singh (40) was arrested after confessing to the brutal murders of his wife and daughter inside his quarter at the Assam rifles camp in Silchar, officials said on Sunday.

The reason for the twin murders is not yet known, they added.

As per the information, the dead bodies of Monika (30) and the daughter Riddhi (12) were spotted lying in a pool of blood in their official quarter at Srikona camp, about 15 km from here, on Saturday morning.

Police launched a search for the missing husband, Rabindar Kumar, who hails from Akhnoor area in Jammu.

The jawan was found at a temple near his quarter in an incoherent state, from where he was arrested, police said adding that he confessed to slitting the throats of the two one after the other using a hand saw, that was later found inside the quarter.

Kumar was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

“We have started an investigation to determine the cause of the murders,” police said.

