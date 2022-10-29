Assam: 7 Germans arrested for religious preaching, violating tourist visa norms

Guwahati: Seven German nationals were arrested in Assam on Saturday for violating tourist visa rules by preaching Christianity. The police have also detained a suspect from Jharkhand for allegedly helping the European visitors in their illegal missionary activities.

The seven German nationals were reportedly staying in Assam on tourist visas but they allegedly secretly started preaching Christianity. According to reports, women are also included among the arrested foreigners.

“The accused were here on tourist visas. They cannot do any missionary work on tourist visas. They have violated visa rules. They will be sent back to their country tomorrow,” Golaghat SP Ramandeep Kaur told the media.

A special visa is required for visiting India to participate in religious programs. But all the accused had come on tourist visas. All were allegedly illegally propagating Christianity among the people.

According to the police, all the accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. The accused have also been fined US$500 each.

All the German nationals have been kept in Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, the police said. The police said that action was also being taken against local Christian organizations who invited the German nationals without giving them the right advice about the right type of visa.

According to the police, the seven German nationals allegedly attended religious gatherings in Tinsukia, Margherita and Karbi Anglong and were to attend another such event in Tezpur on Saturday.

