Assam: 5 arrested after junior-year student jumps off 2nd floor allegedly to escape ragging

Guwahati: A junior-year student in the commerce department at Dibrugarh University reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel to save himself from an alleged brutal assault by seniors of the university. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and has been kept under observation.

The Dibrugarh police have arrested one former and four current students after a case was registered on the basis of the student’s family’s complaint.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking to Twitter, appealed to the students to “say no to ragging” after the incident. He said, “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, and the victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging.”

Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging.

Reportedly, there were two other juniors with the victim who was also allegedly ragged. University authorities, including the anti-ragging task force, have taken note of the matter and initiated an investigation into the events leading up to it.

According to the local news outlet, Northeast Now, the students of the university also staged a protest against the ragging incident. They protested near the main entrance of the university holding placards that read ‘say no to ragging’ and demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Rahul Chettry, an ex-student, and four other students are among the accused who have been detained. The Dibrugarh Police have filed a complaint under laws pertaining to unlawful assembly, dacoity, unlawful restraint of a person, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy.

