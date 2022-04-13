Assam: 13 dead after consuming poisonous mushrooms
All the victims were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in the Dibrugarh district and died while undergoing treatment
Dibrugarh: As many as 13 people died within a week after consuming poisonous mushrooms in four districts of Assam.
All the victims were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in the Dibrugarh district. Dr Prasanta Dihingia, Superintendent of AMCH told ANI that all the victims died while undergoing treatment.
"13 people including a minor died due to consumption of poisonous mushroom in last seven days. Total 39 patients were admitted to the hospital from four districts of the Upper Assam region out of which 13 people died," Dr Prasanta Dihingia said.
He further said that the victims were from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.
"Most of them are from tea garden areas. Many people from the Upper Assam region fall ill after eating poisonous mushrooms every year," Dr Dihingia added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: What are the ancient stone jars unearthed in Assam and their connection to Laos and Indonesia?
A group of researchers has found 65 mysterious giant sandstone jars across four new sites in Assam that may have been used for ancient human burial practices
Assam NRC: Supreme Court issues notice on PIL seeking Aadhaar Cards to persons included in final supplementary list
The plea, filed by TMC leader Sushmita Dev, states that nearly 27 lakh people, whose names were admitted into the NRC by way of the final supplementary list dated August 31, 2019, are not being provided their Aadhaar numbers
Three get death sentence for rape-murder of two minor girls in Assam's Kokrajhar
The bodies of the two minor girls were found hanging from a tree last year