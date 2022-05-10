ASRB Tier 1 examination for different posts at Patna centre interrupted due to power failure

Netizens took to Twitter to slam the government saying that the education system in the state is in shambles

The tier 1 examination for the posts of Administrative Officer (AO) and Finance and Accounts Officer, FAO is being held today, 10 May, by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board. However, as per reports, the examination has been compromised at a centre in Patna.

Journalist Dev Raj took to Twitter and posted about the same. Take a look at his tweet here.

He wrote, “ASRB examination conducted by #ICAR at #Patna centre compromised due to power failure, lack of generator facilities and incompetence of the authorities there. #ICAR #ASRB #Agriculture @AgriGoI @icarindia.” He further tweeted about the alleged mismanagement in a thread, which showed a lack of scrutiny and negligence in the conduct of the examination. Reacting to the set of videos, a social media user wrote, “Is there any exam, any system that is not compromised in the state? Bihar is a failed state. Nitish is Lalu 2.0. #BPSC_SCAM.”

Is there any exam, any system that is not compromised in the state? Bihar is a failed state. Nitish is Lalu 2.0#BPSC_SCAM https://t.co/Wrih5LEnFh — अजीत सिंह (@AjitSinghBihar) May 10, 2022



It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is to be carried out through a three-stage competitive examination for a total of 65 vacancies. While 44 vacancies have been announced for the position of administrative officer, 21 vacancies are for the position of finance and accounts officer.

The board will prepare a list of shortlisted candidates in Tier 1. Those who would clear the ASRB AO Tier 1 will be called to appear for ASRB AO Tier 2 (a descriptive type test) that will be based on the criteria of minimum qualifying marks, as decided by the Board. The 20 top-scoring candidates for one vacancy shall be announced qualified for the Tier-II Exam from each category for which the vacancies have been announced. The final stage of the ASRB selection process is a structured interview.

