India

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the ASI survey, despite objections from the Muslim side who believe it may 'reopen wounds of the past'

FP Staff Last Updated:August 05, 2023 09:43:21 IST
ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex

Representational image. ANI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed its scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began in the morning and is expected to conclude by 5 pm on Saturday.

Related Articles

ASI

ASI team begins work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi

ASI

ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex begins amid heavy police deployment

On Muslim side extending support to Gyanvapi survey, Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, said that “They (Muslim side) are not supporting us.”

Whereas, Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, said that “We will support it.”

“We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible,” said Sudhir Tripathi, lawyer of the Hindu side.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court’s order regarding the ASI survey, despite objections from the Muslim side who believe it may “reopen wounds of the past”.

The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

This ruled out excavations, which the Varanasi court had said can be conducted if necessary. The Supreme Court nod on Friday came just hours after an ASI team had already resumed the detailed scientific survey ordered by the Varanasi district court on 21 July.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee had challenged the district court’s order in the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed its petition on Thursday. The Muslim body then quickly approached the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Varanasi court also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from Friday to 4 September.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: August 05, 2023 09:36:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Strong doubts': Allahabad HC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque till Thursday
India

'Strong doubts': Allahabad HC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque till Thursday

The Allahabad High Court passed the order while hearing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's challenge to the Varanasi District Judge's 21 July ASI Survey order of the Gyanvapi Mosque

Gyanvapi mosque management moves high court over ASI survey
India

Gyanvapi mosque management moves high court over ASI survey

Situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Gyanvapi mosque has been at the centre of the dispute, with Hindu litigants in the district court seeking a survey to establish the presence of a temple at the same location in the past.

ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises to begin on tomorrow
India

ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises to begin on tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey