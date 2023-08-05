ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the ASI survey, despite objections from the Muslim side who believe it may 'reopen wounds of the past'
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed its scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.
The survey began in the morning and is expected to conclude by 5 pm on Saturday.
Visuals of security deployment at Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi where the ASI survey is underway. pic.twitter.com/4P4J5a8Q8F
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023
Related Articles
On Muslim side extending support to Gyanvapi survey, Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, said that “They (Muslim side) are not supporting us.”
VIDEO | “They (Muslim side) are not supporting us. They are here because of the court order. They fought in three courts, when they couldn’t win, they are participating,” says Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, on Muslim side extending support to Gyanvapi survey. pic.twitter.com/0O3mwsudn6
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023
Whereas, Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, said that “We will support it.”
VIDEO | “We will support it,” says Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, on ASI survey in Gyanvapi Mosque complex. pic.twitter.com/I83tte8FCj
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023
“We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible,” said Sudhir Tripathi, lawyer of the Hindu side.
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, “The survey starts at 9 am today…It is the second day of the survey…We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it… pic.twitter.com/BFUm0CawwS
— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court’s order regarding the ASI survey, despite objections from the Muslim side who believe it may “reopen wounds of the past”.
The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.
This ruled out excavations, which the Varanasi court had said can be conducted if necessary. The Supreme Court nod on Friday came just hours after an ASI team had already resumed the detailed scientific survey ordered by the Varanasi district court on 21 July.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee had challenged the district court’s order in the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed its petition on Thursday. The Muslim body then quickly approached the Supreme Court.
On Friday, the Varanasi court also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from Friday to 4 September.
With inputs from PTI
also read
'Strong doubts': Allahabad HC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque till Thursday
The Allahabad High Court passed the order while hearing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's challenge to the Varanasi District Judge's 21 July ASI Survey order of the Gyanvapi Mosque
Gyanvapi mosque management moves high court over ASI survey
Situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Gyanvapi mosque has been at the centre of the dispute, with Hindu litigants in the district court seeking a survey to establish the presence of a temple at the same location in the past.
ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises to begin on tomorrow
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey