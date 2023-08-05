The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed its scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began in the morning and is expected to conclude by 5 pm on Saturday.

Visuals of security deployment at Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi where the ASI survey is underway. pic.twitter.com/4P4J5a8Q8F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023

On Muslim side extending support to Gyanvapi survey, Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, said that “They (Muslim side) are not supporting us.”

VIDEO | “They (Muslim side) are not supporting us. They are here because of the court order. They fought in three courts, when they couldn’t win, they are participating,” says Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, on Muslim side extending support to Gyanvapi survey. pic.twitter.com/0O3mwsudn6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023

Whereas, Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, said that “We will support it.”

VIDEO | “We will support it,” says Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, on ASI survey in Gyanvapi Mosque complex. pic.twitter.com/I83tte8FCj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023

“We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible,” said Sudhir Tripathi, lawyer of the Hindu side.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, “The survey starts at 9 am today…It is the second day of the survey…We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it… pic.twitter.com/BFUm0CawwS — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court’s order regarding the ASI survey, despite objections from the Muslim side who believe it may “reopen wounds of the past”.

The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

This ruled out excavations, which the Varanasi court had said can be conducted if necessary. The Supreme Court nod on Friday came just hours after an ASI team had already resumed the detailed scientific survey ordered by the Varanasi district court on 21 July.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee had challenged the district court’s order in the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed its petition on Thursday. The Muslim body then quickly approached the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Varanasi court also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from Friday to 4 September.

With inputs from PTI