Win for Hindu side: SC allows ASI to continue survey of Gyanvapi mosque

In a big win for the Hindu side, the Supreme Court Friday refused the Muslim side’s demand and allowed the ASI to continue with the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court said Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

The court further said the entire process of scientific survey shall be concluded with non-invasive methodology.

“We reiterate the direction of the High Court that there shall be no excavation,” a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

#WATCH | “The court order is that the survey will continue. There will be no excavation or damage to the building. The survey exercise will be conducted without any damage to the building..,” says Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case https://t.co/Mm1ZGcU0cC pic.twitter.com/X7OzA9ezUS — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Rejecting the plea by Muslim party challenging the survey, the apex court said that the High Court order for survey does not warrant interference by the Supreme Court at this stage and such a survey was conducted even in Ayodhya case.

"The district judge has ordered scientific investigation by ASI. The High Court has found no reason to interfere having set out the legal position while dealing with an interlocutory order of this nature. High Court has introduced certain safeguards. Having regard to nature and ambit of court appointed commission we are unable to differ with the High Court," the Supreme Court said.

The court has asked the ASI to submit the report of its survey in sealed cover.

Meanwhile, a Varanasi court on Friday granted additional four weeks to the ASI for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it the additional time.

Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till 4 September from 4 August.

With inputs from agencies