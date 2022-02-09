Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sambit Patra share stunning photos of world's highest railway bridge in J&K; see pictures

In the photographs, the Chenab Bridge can be seen arching above the clouds with mountains in the backdrop

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a stunning photograph of Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, on the Koo app.

In the photograph, the Chenab Bridge can be seen arching above the clouds with mountains in the backdrop. “The world's highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds,” the minister wrote in the caption.

Watch the post here:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 400 likes and tons of comments. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also followed suit and shared some more mesmerising pictures of the bridge. The photographs shared by Patra show the Chenab bridge from various angles. Describing the bridge as an 'engineering marvel', the BJP leader said that it aims to boost connectivity to Kashmir valley. Check the post here:

Several social media users appreciated the photographs also reacted to the post. A user said that the Chenab bridge is an architectural marvel, while another hailed the government for constructing the bridge. The post has collected more than 350 likes.

The Chenab bridge is located in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and is 1,315 metres long. With a height of 359 metres above the riverbed level, the Chenab bridge is the world's highest railway bridge. It stands 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the bridge's structural details were created using the sophisticated 'Tekla' software. The structural steel is suited for temperatures ranging from -10 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The arch of the world's highest railway bridge was completed in April, 2021. The bridge is being built as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crore.

What do you think of these spectacular photographs of Chenab Bridge?

