Ashok Gehlot’s rape remark shocker: Swati Maliwal, BJP chastise Rajasthan CM

Gehlot said that the incidents of murder after rape have increased across the country after the law to hang the rapist came into force following the 2012 Delhi gang rape or Nirbhaya case

New Delhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been facing flak over his controversial remarks on India's rape law with the BJP accusing him of making such statements "to hide his government's failures."

"Ashok Gehlot's statement is unfortunate. In the last 3 years, Rajasthan has become the center for atrocities against young innocent girls. Nothing can be more unfortunate than those changing the subject by making controversial statements to hide their failures," ANI quoted Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat as saying.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that "politicians' work is to ensure women's safety not to make baseless statements."

Gehlot slams rape law

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that after the law to hang the rape accused came into force, the incidents of murder after rape have increased across the country.

The Chief Minister made this statement on Friday in Delhi during the demonstration by Congress against the Central government over price rise and unemployment.

He further said that "after the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape."

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," said Rajasthan CM.

Gehlot claimed that the trend of murder after rape has reached an alarming level across the country.

"The rapist feels that the victim will become a witness against the accused. In such a situation, the accused finds it right to kill the victim. The reports that are coming from all over the country show a very dangerous trend. The situation in the country is not good," he added.

With inputs from agencies

