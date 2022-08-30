Asansol lawyer arrested for threatening CBI judge to grant bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

Sudipto Roy, a lawyer from Asansol court was detained on Monday and was arrested after interrogation. Police also searched his residence. He is presently in judicial custody and is lodged in Asansol jail

New Delhi: A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat mail to West Bengal’s Asansol CBI Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty. He will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Sudipto Roy, a lawyer from Asansol court was detained on Monday and was arrested after interrogation. Police also searched his residence. He is presently in judicial custody and is lodged in Asansol jail.

“Sudipto Roy said that he wrote the letter because of some personal grudge he had against the judge,” a report by Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

Justice Rajesh Chakraborty is hearing the cattle smuggling case in which Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. The judge received a threat letter on 20 August.

In the letter, the sender had threatened that if justice Chakraborty refuses to grant bail to Mondal, his family members will be implicated in narcotics cases.

“With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the Officer-in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS case with commercial quantity,” the letter by Justice Chakraborty to the district judge of West Burdwan read.

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the letter on Twitter and wrote: “CBI Judge in Asansol gets threat letter, asking him to give bail to criminal Anubroto Mondal, failing which his entire family would be framed in NDPS case.”

Malviya said Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mondal, even after his arrest.

A complaint was also lodged with the Asansol police.

Mondal, a strongman of Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case on 11 August. He had filed a bail plea on 20 August citing poor health, but the CBI counsel rejected it.

With inputs from agencies

