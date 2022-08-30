Asansol lawyer arrested for threatening CBI judge to grant bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal
Sudipto Roy, a lawyer from Asansol court was detained on Monday and was arrested after interrogation. Police also searched his residence. He is presently in judicial custody and is lodged in Asansol jail
New Delhi: A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat mail to West Bengal’s Asansol CBI Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty. He will be produced in the court on Tuesday.
Sudipto Roy, a lawyer from Asansol court was detained on Monday and was arrested after interrogation. Police also searched his residence. He is presently in judicial custody and is lodged in Asansol jail.
“Sudipto Roy said that he wrote the letter because of some personal grudge he had against the judge,” a report by Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.
Justice Rajesh Chakraborty is hearing the cattle smuggling case in which Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. The judge received a threat letter on 20 August.
In the letter, the sender had threatened that if justice Chakraborty refuses to grant bail to Mondal, his family members will be implicated in narcotics cases.
Also Read: Judge hearing cattle smuggling case gets threat letter; accused Anubrata Mondal demands CBI probe
“With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the Officer-in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS case with commercial quantity,” the letter by Justice Chakraborty to the district judge of West Burdwan read.
BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the letter on Twitter and wrote: “CBI Judge in Asansol gets threat letter, asking him to give bail to criminal Anubroto Mondal, failing which his entire family would be framed in NDPS case.”
Malviya said Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mondal, even after his arrest.
A complaint was also lodged with the Asansol police.
Mondal, a strongman of Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case on 11 August. He had filed a bail plea on 20 August citing poor health, but the CBI counsel rejected it.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bengal cattle-smuggling scam: CBI tallies Anubrata Mondal's property records to ascertain source of funds
A four-member CBI team went to the additional district sub-registrar's office in Birbhum with documents seized from the TMC leader to ascertain if his properties were purchased using the funds acquired from the alleged cattle smuggling
Arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal claims his daughter cleared school recruitment exam
The Calcutta High Court ordered Sukanya Mandal to produce her TET certificate before the court. It also asked for her marksheet in this regard for all further hearings to take place
Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya: How Mamata Banerjee's TMC is facing internal rifts and revolt amid corruption row
There is a growing sense of distrust within the supporters and the leaders of the TMC across Bengal and also in the states like Tripura and Meghalaya