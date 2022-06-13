As temperature builds, Indians come together to quench thirsts, one cause at a time

We often see people keeping earthen pots and vessels on roof top, corner of roads for birds and animals to drink and quench their thirst

Intense heat and scorching sun leave humans, birds and animals parched and all they need is water to enable bodily functions. In the sultry summer heat, we bear witness to the untimely death of numerous birds and animals. Also, in dry and arid areas, humans too face acute shortage of drinking water, often perishing from the lack of the elixir.

We often see people keeping earthen pots and vessels on roof top, corner of roads for birds and animals to drink and quench their thirst. There are also groups and volunteers who put up kiosks, tents to serve water to the needy to help them keep hydrated amid the soaring temperature.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his March 2022's radio programme Mann Ki Baat praised 72-year-old Muppathadam resident Sreeman Narayanan for providing earthen pots to people to provide water for birds and animals during scorching summer.

Sreeman Narayanan has distributed over one lakh earthen pots under his project 'Pots for Water of Life' that aims at quenching the thirst of animals and birds.

A volunteer group in Karnataka also runs an initiative 'Water for voiceless’ that was started in March 2019 with an aim to ensure that fewer animals and birds go thirsty in summers.

The group distributes cement pots in two sizes - one for birds and smaller animals and other for larger animals including cows.

Similarly, with scorching heat and unbearable temperature in most parts of India this summer, a movement - Modernites - Down To Earth - has been started in the national capital Delhi by Modern School Vasant Vihar Alumni Association.

For the unversed, Delhi has broken most of its records in maximum temperature this summer. The heatwave in the national capital this year has been intense, with no sight of monsoon even as we reach mid-June.

The aim of 'Modernites - Down To Earth' movement is to help generate funds, to place more than 500 free earthen pots in Delhi in order to help quench the thirst of humans and animals and help them beat the excruciating heatwave.

Through this noble cause, local potters will also be able to earn their livelihood and it will also promote eco-friendly alternatives.

A Thirst Campaign was launched in April this year under the 'Modernites - Down To Earth Movement' and Modernite were asked to contribute an earthen pot.

So far more earthen pots have been placed not just around Delhi but in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad too. In Delhi, earther pots have been placed at Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, west Patel Nagar, Defence Colony, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Okhla, DLF, Noida.

When the initiative was started this year, contributions of Modernites visited shop owners, residential colonies, local vendors, commoners who supported the volunteers with whatever possible.

Not just this, even Indians abroad came forward to help the generous cause and made the group collect money from their relatives in India or got their accounts in the country activated to ensure that funds are there to provide water to the needy in the summer months.

