As rains continue to batter south Gujarat, 811 rescued in Navsari; IMD issues red alert for Dang, Valsad

Heavy rains in several areas of Gujarat since the last few days have brought life to a standstill. While residents of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, those stranded at home due to waterlogging have been provided with relief material

Rains continue to batter southern Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Friday with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 6 am, according to officials.

There appears to be no immediate respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra in the next 24 hours.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said since the monsoon is still active over Gujarat, considerable rainfall was recorded between 6 am and 10 am on Friday in Valsad and Navsari districts of south Gujarat and Gir Somnath district of Saurashtra region.

P Swaroop, Relief Commissioner, said at least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat on Friday.

Gujarat | NDRF rescue op underway in Bhatha village of Navsari. About 30-40 people stuck here, we've brought about 5 boats for rescue. We have been carrying out rescue operation in the affected areas for 3-4 days with about 200-250 people rescued: Sub-inspector Sandeep, 6 NDRF Bn pic.twitter.com/uHk7Pv5dzl — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Navsari has been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra. "The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck," an official statement from Chief Minister's Office said.

The locals of Golvad and Fadvel village near Kaveri river in Navsari district were trapped due to flash floods on the banks of river Kaveri, several parts of Ahmedabad faced waterlogging as rainfall continued to lash the city. There was waterlogging in Vejalpur and Shrinand Nagar in Ahmedabad.

A total of 811 people have been rescued in one day in Navsari as per the details provided by the collector of Navsari during the video conference that Chief Minister Bhupender Patel held to take stock of the prevailing situation in the state.

He also instructed all the district collectors and administrations to work hard as the water has now reduced significantly and also told them to undertake a survey of the destruction caused due to the natural calamity in the state.

Patel also told them to provide necessary financial assistance to the people who suffered losses. He added, "Now as the water has subsided, the work to stop the epidemic from spreading anymore should be done effectively and the destroyed roads across the state must be repaired so that the citizens do not face any difficulties."

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has issued a red alert in two districts of Gujarat-- Dang and Valsad. The latter has already been reeling under flood for the past few days. A massive amount of water was also released from the Madhuban Dam on the Daman Ganga river in the Valsad district.

During his visit to the state control room on Thursday night, the chief minister took detailed information on moving people to safer places, opening up roads and highways, and regarding the work being done by the NDRF, stated the state government.

#WATCH | Ongoing rescue operation by Indian Coast Guard in Gujarat's Navsari district. Locals of Golvad and Fadvel village near Kaveri river in Navsari District were trapped due to flash floods on banks of river Kaveri. pic.twitter.com/xA7VuKIfM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Amid the flood situation in Gujarat following heavy rainfall, state BJP President CR Paatil on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are constantly monitoring the situation in the rain-battered state.

Paatil tweeted on Thursday, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are constantly monitoring the condition in Gujarat. And added that on the request Amit Shah has arranged for two Air Force Shoppers and NDRF team which will start the rescue operations in the state from tomorrow (Friday) morning."

The prime minister is constantly keeping an eye on the situation in Gujarat after excessive rainfall and has also given instructions on how to tackle the situation, Paatil added.

સુરત, પલસાણા અને નવસારી જીલ્લામાં પૂરને કારણે પરિસ્થિતિ વિકટ બની છે. માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી @narendramodi સાહેબ સવારથી જ આ સમગ્ર પરિસ્થિતિ પર નજર રાખી રહ્યા હતા. દિવસ દરમિયાન પરિસ્થિતિનું સતત નિરીક્ષણ કરી રહેલા પ્રધાનમંત્રીશ્રીએ રાહત અને બચાવ કાર્ય માટે ટેલિફોનિક સૂચનાઓ પણ આપી. — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) July 14, 2022

