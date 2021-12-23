Maharashtra has recorded the maximum of 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

The spread of Omicron in India has worried the Centre, prompting it to ask states to be on guard. Delhi, which has reported one of the highest cases of the new COVID-19 variant, has officials worried with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal likely to discuss the preparations regarding a possible third wave of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus with cabinet ministers and officials today. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion on hospital beds, medicines and home-isolation measures.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Kejriwal is likely to discuss the preparations regarding a possible third wave of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus with cabinet ministers and officials. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion on hospital beds, medicines and home-isolation measures. The national capital was one of the worst affected areas by the second wave and first wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Amid signs of a rise in infections from the new variant, the Centre, in an advisory, has asked the states to activate "war rooms" and bring back curbs, including night curfews to contain it. It also listed a series of prevention and containment measures that included extensive testing and regulation of gatherings.

Meanwhile, as the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus spread in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday.

One in five test positive for Omicron at Delhi airport

According to a Times Of India report, nearly one out of five passengers arriving at IGI airport are testing positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, as per tests conducted at the Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (IGIB) show.

IGIB is one of the lead labs where genome sequencing is being carried out to identify the variant responsible for COVID-19 in international travellers. A senior scientist said every day 15-20 samples were being sequenced at IGIB and nearly 20 percent were positive for the Omicron variant.

Delhi's crowded markets raise concern

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a video purportedly showing shoppers falling on each other and struggling to walk in a crowded Sarojini Nagar market went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, which was recorded on Sunday, people are seen jostling to make their way through the market and flouting social distancing norms.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, blamed hawkers for the situation.

"We can only ensure that customers follow Covid-appropriate behaviour inside shops but cannot do anything about it when they are anywhere outside. The hawkers do not listen to the market association. The authorities have to take responsibility and penalise those not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.

"We are scared of another lockdown as we have already faced huge losses during the two previous lockdowns. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities to improve the situation," he said.

Randhawa said the market has four gates. Guards with sanitisers and thermometers have been deployed at all gates.

Delhi officials step up restrictions

The Delhi government has banned mass gatherings during Christmas and New Year.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed all district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread of the virus.

The order issued on 22 December, reads: "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi."

The DDMA has allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 percent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage.

The order added that "Since, wearing of a mask is the most important weapon in the fight against COVID-19 , Residents Welfare Associations should be advised not to allow their residents, shopkeepers and customers without mask in their respective areas/public places".

The DDMA has also officials to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against violators as per the law.

