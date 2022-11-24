'As long as country's system will remain hollow, girls will keep dying like this': Swati Maliwal on Shraddha's murder

New Delhi: “As long as the system of the country will remain so hollow, girls will keep dying like this,” said Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Swati Maliwal’s statement came to light after it was revealed that Shraddha Walkar who was killed by Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi had complained against her abusive boyfriend in 2020 in Maharashtra.

What happened in 2020?

Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said that based on a complaint by Shraddha Walkar in 2020, they had begun an investigation but the case was closed after she gave a written statement to withdraw the case.

DCP of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate, Suhas Bavache said that Shraddha in her written statement had stated that “the dispute between herself and Aftab Poonawala was resolved.”

“Whatever necessary action had to be taken in that matter was done by police at that time. The application that was given by the complainant was also investigated. After the investigation, the complainant herself gave a written statement that there is no dispute. Her friend’s parents also cajoled her to resolve the dispute. She gave the written statement and after that the case was closed,” said Bawche.

The Maharashtra Police said that in the year 2020, Shraddha had made a complaint at the Tulinj Police Station in Maharashtra’s Palghar, in which she stated that Aftab Poonawala, had beaten her and threatened to kill her.

The Maharashtra Police has confirmed that Shraddha had written a complaint letter on 23 November, 2020 to the Tulinj police station.

In the complaint letter, Shraddha said that she “did not have the guts to go to the police” because Aftab had threatened to kill her. However, she added that Aftab tried to kill her on the day she was writing the letter, and he also threatened to cut her into pieces and throw her away.

“It’s been six months he has been hitting me,” the letter read.

The letter further claimed that Aftab’s parents were aware that he beat her up and that he attempted to kill her.

“I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him. So, any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere,” Shraddha’s complaint alleged.

Aftab was produced before the Saket court in the national capital on Tuesday after his five-day police custody expired. “What happened that happened in heat of the moment,” Aftab told the court.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.