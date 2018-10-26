As J&K govt readies to shift base to Jammu, police prepares database of 'floating population', foreign nationals

Jammu: Ahead of this year's darbar move from Srinagar to Jammu winter capital city, a top police officer Thursday directed all SHOs to prepare a database of the floating populations and foreign nationals, including Rohingyas, living in the city to foil any terror design.

Due to the darbar move, when operations of all government offices including the Raj Bhawan and the Police headquarter, are shifted from Srinagar summer capital to Jammu winter capital in November, a large floating Kashmiri population shifts to Jammu.

The civil secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, will close here on October 26. The winter capital Jammu will open on November 5 as part of the biannual 'Darbar Move', a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872.

Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police S D Singh Jamwal has directed SSP (Jammu) to ensure that all the SHOs have database of the floating population and foreign nationals (Rohangyas) living in their jurisdiction, a Police spokesman said.

"All field officers were directed to ensure that all civil works taking place on the streets are conducted in their supervision so as to rule out possibilities of sabotage by any anti-national elements," the spokesman said.

Jamwal presided over a meeting of Jammu-based police officers here where security arrangements required for darbar move was discussed.

The IGP has also directed officers to ensure that checking of hotels and lodge be stepped up and hoteliers and lodge owners are directed to maintain proper record of their customers.

Singh briefed them about the elaborate security plans which are required to be taken in the winter capital in view of the operation of secretariat from Jammu for the next six months, the spokesman said.

The IGP also asked officer to ensure adequate police security and Law and order arrangement in and around Civil Secretariat, and at various chowks, junctions and other important areas in Jammu City.

Instructions were given that checking and frisking at various checkpoints in city and its outskirts should be geared up and made purposeful, the spokesman said. The staff manning these nakas need to be properly briefed and regularly supervised by the jurisdictional SPs and SDPOs concerned. SSP (Traffic City) Jammu was directed to co-ordinate with the SSP Jammu and workout a plan to sort out the problem of traffic.