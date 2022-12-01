New Delhi: The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, said to be built around the 8th Century CE, making it Kashmir’s oldest temple, will be illuminated with the G20 logo and colours for a week, starting today as India takes over the Presidency of G20, said Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, said to be built in around 8th Century CE, making it Kashmir’s oldest temple, will be illuminated with the #G20 logo and colours for a week, starting today as India takes over the Presidency of G20. #G20India #G20Presidency pic.twitter.com/F6eiaZDqNX — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) December 1, 2022

India will formally take over the presidency of the G20, a group of the world’s most economically prosperous countries, for one year from Thursday. During this time India will have a unique opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on issues of international importance.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the G20 is a major forum for international economic

cooperation that represents 85 percent of global GDP, more than 75 percent of world trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

G20 summit in India will be held next year

During its G20 presidency, India will organize around 200 meetings regarding 32 different sectors at 55 places in the country. The G20 summit to be held next year will be one of the highest-level meetings hosted by India.

The first G20 meeting to be hosted by India will be held in Udaipur during the first week of December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the G20 logo, theme and website in the beginning of November under the chairmanship of India. The lotus flower in its logo is a symbol of India’s ancient heritage, faith and ideology.

With India assuming the presidency of the G-20, a hundred monuments protected by the central government, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, will be illuminated for a week.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.