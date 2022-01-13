India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation this evening around 4.30 pm amid the surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.

Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

The prime minister will interact with the chief ministers on the COVID-related situation on Thursday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

Reviewing the COVID situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities has also started.

Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.

Modi had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India's response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Wednesday stated.

With inputs from PTI

