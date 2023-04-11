As China builds up military at LAC, IAF aims to buy 80 medium transport aircraft

New Delhi: With the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) of China steadily increasing its deployment in bases near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Air Force (IAF) is also aiming to boost its fleet in preparation for a possible conflict in the future.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already requested bids from multinational aerospace firms that might agree to jointly produce them in India under Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the purchase of 60–80 Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) to be utilised as Medium Haul Transporters.

In a report by the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), it is stated that whichever option is chosen will serve as a platform for the development of flight refuelling aircraft (FRA) and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C), as the country plans to have more indigenous platforms to meet its needs as the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) of China increases the number of force multipliers in its fleet.

The IAF will purchase six Airbus A321 aircraft equipped with the next-generation AEW&C Netra MkII Suite, which will be inducted into the IAF over the course of the next 4-5 years. Currently, the IAF has six aircraft (3 IL-78 Phalcon, 3 Netra MkI), whereas it needs about 18–24 units on both fronts. The IAF had intended to buy six 360-degree coverage AWACS built on the Airbus A330 platform, but as in the past, this is likely to be denied due to high costs.

Six flight refuelling aircraft (FRA) based on the IL-78 are currently a part of the IAF, although due to the fleet’s low availability rate, it is typically used only for special operations or in situations of increased alertness.

In addition to looking to convert MTA into Mini FRA aircraft for long-term use in the event of war, the IAF plans to lease one FRA from France based on the Airbus A330 aircraft from the French Air Force and is also taking into consideration HAL’s proposal to purchase converted six Boeing-767 civilian aircraft into mid-air refuellers for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF intends to have 12–13 full–time FRA and 12–20 Mini–Multi Mission Tanker Transport Aircraft based on the MTA platform. The Force Multiplier is a component of the IAF’s long-term strategy to build a full fleet over the next ten years while also maintaining sufficient backup resources to use in times of conflict.

