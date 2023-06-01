As ChatGPT, Google Bard gain popularity, over 70 per cent Indian workers fear losing jobs

Microsoft has published the findings for India in its flagship Work Trend Index 2023 report. It reveals that 74 per cent of Indian workers believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) could replace their jobs. The report, titled “Will AI fix work,” explores concerns arising from the implementation of tools like ChatGPT, and Google Bard.

While over 70 per cent of Indians express fears of losing their jobs, the report also highlights that a majority of them also use AI to enhance productivity. Microsoft’s report states that “83 per cent of Indian workers would delegate as much work as possible to AI in order to reduce their workloads.”

As many as 31,000 individuals were surveyed across various industries in 31 countries, including India.

Notably, 90 per cent of the employers believe that the employees they hire will need new skills to adapt to the growth of AI.

Additionally, 78 per cent of Indian workers indicate that they currently lack the necessary skills to fulfill their job requirements.

The report states that Indian managers are 1.6 times more likely to believe that AI can enhance productivity in the workplace rather than lead to job cuts.

Regarding productivity, the report reveals, “More than three in four Indian leaders (84 percent) express concerns about a lack of innovation. Inefficient meetings are the primary culprit disrupting productivity, with 46 percent of Indian workers reporting that their absence in more than half of their meetings would go unnoticed by colleagues.”

With inputs from agencies

