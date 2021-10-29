Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Once the high court gives the order copy on Aryan Khan's bail, his lawyers will have to take it to a special court hearing the NDPS cases along with other necessary documents, like sureties.

Even as the Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case, his lawyers will have to wait till they get the high court's operative order for taking further steps towards securing his release from jail.

In case of any delay in the procedure, Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, and could be released on Saturday.

Once the high court gives the order copy on Aryan Khan's bail, his lawyers will have to take it to a special court hearing the NDPS cases along with other necessary documents, like sureties. The special court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6 pm to secure his release this evening.

"We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself," Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case told ANI. Aryan Khan had been lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for three weeks now. He will be released after the high court gives a detailed bail order.

"We're expecting to receive orders of the Bombay High Court from HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders, we'll produce it in Special NDPS court for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan," Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case was quoted by ANI as saying.

Several film personalities and close friends of the Khan family showered love on her post, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtra, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan posted a childhood picture with her brother where the two are seen goofing around with their superstar father. "I love you," she wrote in the caption alongside the photo on Instagram. Suhana Khan, 21, restricted the comments section on the post--with only those who she is following on the app able to reply.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana posted a throwback picture with her brother Aryan, hours after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

One of the reasons he cited for denying bail was that Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats appeared to reveal that he regularly indulged in "illicit drug activities". "WhatsApp chats prima facie reveals accused Aryan Khan is dealing in illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on regular basis. Therefore, it cannot be said that Khan is not likely to commit similar offence while on bail," judge VV Patil said in his order.

On 20 October, special judge VV Patil denied bail to Aryan Khan, accused of committing offences under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik accused NCB official Sameer Wankhede of executing a "conspiracy" to defame the state's people and government. "This is a BJP conspiracy. Yogi Maharaj wants a Film City in Noida. It's their misconception if they think 'UPwood' will come up by defaming Bollywood," he said.

"We're hoping that after 3 pm, we will get the orders. Hopefully, if we get it max by 4: 30 pm, then we've sufficient time to prepare papers and then we'll immediately head to jail authorities and will get them out today." Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer told ANI.

"Sameer Wankhede approached the Bombay High Court requesting a restraining order against Mumbai police from arresting him. He had approached Mumbai police last week requesting protection. He must have done something really wrong and that is why he is afraid of action against him," Nawab Malik further said.

Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the drugs case, was arrested by Pune Police on Wednesday night in connection with a 2018 cheating case. Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after the NCB raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.

"The situation has completely changed. The man (Kiran Gosavi) who was dragging Aryan Khan to the NCB office is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan and others are not given bail, was knocking on the court's door yesterday," Nawab Malik said.

In a fresh dig at Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik said the NCB officer moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest as he was "afraid".

Mumbai | This is my 3 visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn't slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement: Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant pic.twitter.com/gbW0ojQOQ8

Reacting to the allegations, Wankhede told the media, ''Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course''.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik recently took a dig at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede. Malik alleged that the organiser of the cruise party was a "friend" of the Mumbai zonal director.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to extend support to Shah Rukh Khan, after his son, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the High Court on Friday. The 49-year-old filmmaker, posted a throwback photo with SRK, captioned it with a heart emoji, on his Insta stories, on late Friday night. The picture has since then gone viral.

Malik has levelled a slew of allegations against Wankhede, who led the raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast earlier this month, in which Aryan Khan was arrested.

Referring to his own - "Picture is not over yet" - tweet that he had posted on Thursday after Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case, Malik said the picture will end with Wankhede losing his job and facing legal action for forging documents and securing a job that was meant for an SC candidate.

Continuing his tirade against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday said he would expose some BJP leaders and their alleged connection with the officer in the winter session of the state Legislature to be held in December.

Aryan Khan Drug Case LATEST Updates: Three weeks since his arrest, the wait may finally be over for actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case, as he is expected to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail by today evening. The Bombay High Court is going to announce its verdict in the case today at 2:30 pm. Aryan's lawyers will have to wait till they get the high court's operative order for taking further steps towards securing his release from jail.

The court will pronounce detailed order with reasons on Friday. "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre had said. Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

Once the high court gives the order copy on Aryan Khan's bail, his lawyers will have to take it to a special court hearing the NDPS cases along with other necessary documents, like sureties. The special court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6 pm to secure his release this evening.

In case of any delay in the procedure, Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, and could be released on Saturday.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The HC also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde on Friday said they are ready with all the requisite documents, including the sureties, and are waiting for the order copy from the high court.

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from HC today. Once we receive it, we will submit the same along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court, Maneshinde told PTI.

The NDPS court once satisfied with the sureties and other papers shall issue release papers which shall then be submitted to the jail, he added.

"We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail," Maneshinde said.

As per procedure laid down, if the formalities, which include submission of sureties, are complete and the release papers are submitted to the jail Superintendent by 6 pm, then the accused would be released on that day.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment to commit an offence.

Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison since October 8 after they were sent to judicial custody. Dhamecha has been lodged at the Byculla women's prison since October 8.