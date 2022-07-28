Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore invitation was withdrawn a day before he applied to MEA for approval: Sources

As per sources, Kejriwal wrote to MEA for approval of this visit on 21 July, a day after the Singapore deadline expired 'clearly indicating that it was a stunt'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal missed the deadline for accepting the invitation to Singapore on 20 July, resulting in the automatic cancellation of his invitation, sources said.

"The World Cities Summit invitation to Arvind Kejriwal was withdrawn by Singapore. An email reveals that the invitation was cancelled," sources said.

As per sources, Kejriwal wrote to MEA for approval of this visit on 21 July, a day after the Singapore deadline expired "clearly indicating that it was a stunt".

"Therefore, Kejriwal's entire appeal to PM and L-G for permission to travel to Singapore was nothing more than a political stunt in his usual style of all drama and no substance," BJP sources added.

Commenting on the request for approval of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore to attend a summit there, the Ministry of External Affairs said that information regarding this can be sought from the Delhi government as the Singapore government has shared an update with them. This development came after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena returned the proposal regarding the Delhi CM's Singapore visit.

"Singapore government has shared an update with the Delhi govt on the invitation extended to it. You can reach out to the Delhi govt for more on it," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

