Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to stop flights from countries affected by new COVID-19 variant

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', India has added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival, including post-arrival testing for infection

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from those countries which are affected by the new COVID-19 variant.

"I urge PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

I urge Hon’ble PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We shud do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India https://t.co/5LpFULIHKb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 27, 2021

In view of the threat from the new COVID-19 variant from African countries, Kejriwal had earlier requested experts to make a presentation to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and suggested necessary steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meet on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top government officials today at 10:30 am. Cabinet Secretary Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will attend the meeting.

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare added Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.

Countries from where the travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India are South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, countries in Europe including the UK.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.