Arvind Kejriwal to administer oath to new office bearers of AAP on 3 July
Ahmedabad: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on 3-4 July to attend a town hall meeting and to administer oath to new office bearers of the party.
In Ahmedabad, Kejriwal will administer the oath to new office bearers of the party on 3 July and will attend a town hall meeting on 4 July.
This comes after the party dissolved its organisational structure in Gujarat and announced the list of its new office-bearers in the restructured unit ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
During the AAP’s ‘parivartan yatra’ and village-level meets, lakhs of people joined the party and more than 30,000 people took its active membership, AAP’s Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak earlier claimed while talking to reporters.
A total of 850 AAP members have found the place in the restructured organisation in Gujarat, as per the list release by the party.
Pathak said the “idea behind the dissolution was to accommodate new members in the expanded family, and to reorganise the party before the Assembly polls”.
(With inputs from agencies)
