Chilli powder thrown at Arvind Kejriwal: Ink, shoes, eggs and fists, Delhi CM has been targeted with various projectiles

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday attacked by a man armed with chilli powder outside the Chief Minister's Office in the Delhi secretariat.

A man identified as Anil Kumar Hindustani attacked Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat, according to CNN-News18. The incident took place at 2.10 pm when the chief minister was leaving for lunch. The man has been taken into custody.

Condemning the attack, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed the Delhi Police for the "serious security lapses".

Since Kejriwal entered public life, he has been the target of several projectile attacks.

In October 2016, two ABVP activists threw ink at Kejriwal for his comments on surgical strikes by the army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Transport Nagar of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, PTI had reported.

Following the ink attack, ABVP activists Dinesh Ojha and Vikram Singh were taken into custody.

In April 2016, a man identified as Ved Sharma and claiming to be from the Aam Aadmi Sena (a breakaway faction from Aam Aadmi Party) had thrown a shoe at the Delhi chief minister when he was addressing a press conference in the secretariat, News18 had reported.

Sharma was eventually detained by the police.

In March 2016, Kejriwal's car was pelted with stones by protesters in Punjab's Ludhiana. The car's windshield was broken in the attack, The Hindu had reported. Kejriwal had been in Ludhiana on the last day of his tour to Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls which had taken place in 2017.

In January 2016, a woman identified as Bhavna Arora, a woman from the AAP's breakaway group in Punjab, had thrown ink at Kejriwal at a public gathering, alleging a "CNG scam" in the Delhi government.

In April 2014, a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver called Lali had slapped Kejriwal at a roadshow in Sultanpuri area of North-west Delhi. He had first garlanded Kejriwal and then slapped him at the roadshow. Kejriwal sustained a minor injury in his left eye and his spectacles were damaged in the attack.

Lali had accused Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises made to autodrivers. Lali was later detained by the police, but was let off as no complaint was lodged either by Kejriwal or AAP against him. Kejriwal had later visited Lali's residence and had said he had forgiven the man.

During the campaign for the 2014 Delhi Assembly polls, a person punched Kejriwal on his back and had even tried to slap him during his roadshow in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area.

In March 2014, unidentified people had thrown ink at Kejriwal when he was camapaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi. The open vehicle in which Kejriwal was travelling was also pelted with eggs.

With inputs from PTI