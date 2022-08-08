'Currently, Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it,' said AAP government in a statement.

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who clinched bronze medal in the 65kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday, has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not receiving any prize money or any support from the government.

As accolades and congratulations came her way on social media, Divya took to Twitter and wrote, ''Thank you for congratulating me on my medal victory, respected CM sir. I’m living in Delhi for the past 20 years and doing my wrestling practice here, but I haven’t received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help. @Arvind Kejriwal,” Kakran wrote.

मेडल की बधाई देने पर दिल्ली के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद मेराआपसे एक निवेदन है की मै पिछले 20 साल से दिल्ली मे रह रही हू ओर यही अपने खेल कुश्ती का अभ्यास कर रही हू परंतुअब तक मुझे राज्य सरकारसे किसी तरह की कोई इनाम राशि नही दी गई न कोई मदद दी गई @ArvindKejriwal — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 7, 2022

In another tweet, she said, "I request you to honour me in the same way as you honor other players who despite being from Delhi also play for other states."

Kakran also shared a video from 2018, when she had made a similar request to the Delhi Chief Minister during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from CWG success in Gold Coast. She had won a bronze in the 2018 edition as well.

“It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then and it remains the same now,” Kakran tweeted.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks, the AAP government in a statement said," The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future."

"Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," the statement added.

Kakran defeated Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie 2-0 in the medal match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday. This was Kakran's second medal at the Commonwealth Games. The wrestler also has two gold medals to her name in the Asian Championships, and finished third in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palmbarg in the 68kg category.

