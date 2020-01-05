Arvind Kejriwal expresses shock at JNU violence, asks Delhi L-G to intervene; Rahul Gandhi says 'fascists' afraid of brave students' voices

Shortly after a clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, a host of political leaders condemned the violence.

The JNU Students' Union termed the violence as "State-sponsored terror" and said, "The terrorists, who have gathered outside the university gates, are chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. They are taking the name of Bharat Mata after brutalising her students inside university campus."

The ABVP, however, had a completely different version of the events. In a statement, it said, "Left goons have unleashed their red terror in JNU. Armed with sticks, rods, stones, acid, they have visited every room of ABVP activist [sic] in the hostel to kill them. When they could not stop students from registering, they targeted and brutally attacked them."

Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi condemn violence

Shortly after news of the clashes broke out, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

Spoke to Hon’ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps https://t.co/gpRGCCbwGF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

In recent months, Kejriwal has stayed largely silent on campus protests in Delhi, focussing instead on local development initiatives. After his tweet on Sunday, several people exhorted to take action and visit the campus. For instance, journalist Swati Chaturvedi said, "Why don’t you visit the JNU campus? It might help the terrified students facing goons."

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, on his part, tweeted, "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed the Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU administration to maintain law and order and take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored."

Other Opposition leaders also condemned the violence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

Shashi Tharoor said, "Is this what our country has come to? To have the ruling party reduce students to thuggish enforcers of the government's writ? Assaulting protesters with impunity while exalted Ministerial Neros twiddle their thumbs?"

On similar lines, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said, "Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for a high-level inquiry into the incident and said, "The way in which masked criminals attacked JNU students and teachers is condemnable."

