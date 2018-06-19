Arvind Kejriwal calls off AAP dharna at Delhi L-G's office after Anil Baijal assures him of IAS officers' cooperation

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called off his sit-in protest at at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office, nine days after he began the dharna along with three other ministers. His announced the decision soon after Baijal wrote to him — his first communication to Kejriwal since the Aam Aadmi Party began the protest on 11 June — assuring the chief minister that all IAS officers will attend end their strike and would attend all meetings that MLAs call.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had participated in Kejriwal's dharna along with Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain and labour minister Gopal Rai, addressed the media after Kejriwal called off the protest. He listed out all the meetings that were held on Tuesday and mentioned how IAS officers had attended them.

Baijal wrote to Kejriwal after Sisodia reached out to him, seeking a meeting between the Delhi government and bureaucrats to end the impasse. In his letter, the L-G wrote that he was glad the chief minister had tweeted an appeal to IAS officers assuring them of safety during their interactions with the elected government.

Baijal has asked Kejriwal to meet IAS officers at the earliest to address the concerns of both sides through dialogue. The L-G also wrote that the IAS officers had welcomed the chief minister's appeal and were awaiting his presence at the Secretariat to hold discussions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi chief minister had written to the prime minister, his third since Thursday. In his latest appeal, he called for Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the deadlock between the government, lieutenant-governor and bureaucrats in Delhi. He also alleged that the prime minister intended to paralyse the Delhi government since it was not run by his Bharatiya Janata Party. "I am supposed to work with the IAS officers, but I can't take disciplinary action against them, can't transfer them, and I can't even punish the corrupt officers," Kejriwal wrote.

At a press conference earlier, Sisodia had said it was not possible to carry on the government's work with absentee officers.

There were also reports of AAP MLAs refusing to leave Baijal's office on Tuesday after attending a meeting on the Delhi Master Plan. An official release, issued by the L-G's office, said that two AAP legislators who attended the meeting left the office only after much pursuance.

With inputs from PTI.