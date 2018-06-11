You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arvind Kejriwal calls four-month strike of Delhi IAS officers 'illegal', accuses officials of acting on L-G's orders

India IANS Jun 11, 2018 15:54:44 IST

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Association in the city had been on a strike for the past four months, calling it "illegal".

"As per the law, the IAS cannot go on strike. There is no reason for the strike, they don't have any demand," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the officials he had spoken to had told him they were under "pressure from the lieutenant governor's (LG) office" to not do any work.

"IAS officers are being forced by the LG at the behest of the Prime Minister's Office to stay on strike because they don't want the AAP government to work. The common man is also affected by this strike," the Delhi chief minister told the media.

Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening to discuss this matter, as well as the proposed door-to-door delivery of rations.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 15:54 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores