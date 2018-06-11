Arvind Kejriwal calls four-month strike of Delhi IAS officers 'illegal', accuses officials of acting on L-G's orders

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Association in the city had been on a strike for the past four months, calling it "illegal".

"As per the law, the IAS cannot go on strike. There is no reason for the strike, they don't have any demand," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the officials he had spoken to had told him they were under "pressure from the lieutenant governor's (LG) office" to not do any work.

"IAS officers are being forced by the LG at the behest of the Prime Minister's Office to stay on strike because they don't want the AAP government to work. The common man is also affected by this strike," the Delhi chief minister told the media.

Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening to discuss this matter, as well as the proposed door-to-door delivery of rations.