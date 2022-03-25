Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP over 'The Kashmir Files' being made tax-free; Twitter slams Delhi CM

Kejriwal’s statement comes at a time when some BJP leaders are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in the national capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its demands that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in the national capital. While addressing the Assembly on 24 March, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief said that the BJP should ask makers of The Kashmir Files to upload the movie on YouTube so that every person could watch it for free.

“They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free, stated the Delhi CM. "Well, put it on YouTube it will be free,” he added.

Moreover, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains and said that even after ruling the country for eight years, the Prime Minister had to take the help of films like the The Kashmir Files because "he hasn't done anything in his tenure."

The official twitter handle of AAP has shared the video wherein Kejriwal is seen attacking the BJP for promoting the much talked about movie. Watch the video here:

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free. Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE? -CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022



Kejriwal’s statement comes at a time when some BJP leaders are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in the national capital. The Kashmir Files has already been declared tax-free in states BJP-ruled states such as Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Gujarat.

Criticising Kejriwal over his statement, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh mentioned that the Delhi Chief Minister had earlier declared movies including Nil Batte Sannatta and Saand Ki Aankh tax-free and had urged people to watch these films. Check tweet here:

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn’t applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame . pic.twitter.com/AgJFkh8orx — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 24, 2022

Since Kejriwal's video went viral, several social media users have called the Delhi Chief Minister a hypocrite for declaring earlier movies tax-free, while he asked the BJP to upload Vivek Agnihotri's movie on YouTube. A Twitter user questioned why Kejriwal had declared Kabir Khan's 83 tax-free in Delhi and not The Kashmir Files.

Why did Kejriwal sir not ask Kabir Khan’s 83 to be uploaded on YouTube? https://t.co/7sdXXA3yLh pic.twitter.com/YkSPqTi4Ai — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, another user commented why Kejriwal had not asked Kabir Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu to upload their movies for free on YouTube.

Why didn’t you ask Kabir Khan to upload 83 on YouTube for “Free” ? Why didn’t you ask Swara Bhaskar to upload Nil Batte Sannatta on YouTube for “Free” ? Why didn’t you ask Taapsee Pannu to upload Saand Ki Aankh on YouTube for “Free” ? https://t.co/8BDJV69hEb pic.twitter.com/mp32BHIs37 — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) March 24, 2022

Here are few more reactions:

Dear @ArvindKejriwal : I heard your lecture on #KashmirFilesMovie in your Assembly where you mocked at the demand to make it tax free and said YOU TUBE पर डाल दो free... But u made Kabir Khan's film tax free in Delhi. उसे u tube पर नहीं डलवाया? https://t.co/BbcjvFcyOF — Mayank Jain (@mayankjain100) March 24, 2022

Hey Mr @ArvindKejriwal, why did you declare “83 movie” tax free & didn’t ask you friend KABIR KHAN to upload it on YouTube? https://t.co/ipMBNCE0Ie — Abhishek Kumar Kushwaha (@AskAbhishek_IND) March 24, 2022

Hey Chamaeleon @ArvindKejriwal

Why did not you asked Kabir Khan to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE?

Ohh surname "Khan" may stopped you to do same https://t.co/pM3Mo9sHES pic.twitter.com/dOxCeNUmZi — Nikhil Dadhich / Vishweshwar (@nikhildadhich) March 24, 2022

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the state during the 1990s. The film stars AnupamKher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.