Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP over 'The Kashmir Files' being made tax-free; Twitter slams Delhi CM

Kejriwal’s statement comes at a time when some BJP leaders are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in the national capital

FP Trending March 25, 2022 11:59:01 IST
Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has been receiving a lot of love at the box office. It has already earned Rs 198 crore since its release.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its demands that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in the national capital. While addressing the Assembly on 24 March, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief said that the BJP should ask makers of The Kashmir Files to upload the movie on YouTube so that every person could watch it for free.

“They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free, stated the Delhi CM. "Well, put it on YouTube it will be free,” he added.

Moreover, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains and said that even after ruling the country for eight years, the Prime Minister had to take the help of films like the The Kashmir Files because "he hasn't done anything in his tenure."

The official twitter handle of AAP has shared the video wherein Kejriwal is seen attacking the BJP for promoting the much talked about movie. Watch the video here:


Kejriwal’s statement comes at a time when some BJP leaders are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in the national capital. The Kashmir Files has already been declared tax-free in states BJP-ruled states such as Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Gujarat.

Criticising Kejriwal over his statement, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh mentioned that the Delhi Chief Minister had earlier declared movies including Nil Batte Sannatta and Saand Ki Aankh tax-free and had urged people to watch these films. Check tweet here:

Since Kejriwal's video went viral, several social media users have called the Delhi Chief Minister a hypocrite for declaring earlier movies tax-free, while he asked the BJP to upload Vivek Agnihotri's movie on YouTube. A Twitter user questioned why Kejriwal had declared Kabir Khan's 83 tax-free in Delhi and not The Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile, another user commented why Kejriwal had not asked Kabir Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu to upload their movies for free on YouTube.

Here are few more reactions:

 

 

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the state during the 1990s. The film stars AnupamKher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: March 25, 2022 12:00:43 IST

