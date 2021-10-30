Arunachal Scouts perform regimental song during CM Pema Khandu's visit; watch viral video here

The 2.03-minute video features the jawans singing their regimental song and clapping and moving their feet in time to the rhythm of the song

A batch of Arunachal Scouts recently performed their regimental song for Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu during his visit to the Chuna area in Tawang. A video of the army jawans performing the song Uttar Purab se aaye hum naujawan, desh ki raksha karne aaya hai was recently shared by Khandu on social media and has gone viral.

उत्तर पूरब से आए हम नौजवान

देश की रक्षा करने आया है। A regimental song of #ArunachalScouts performed during my visit to Chuna in Tawang district. First raised in 2010 at the instance of former Arunachal CM late Dorjee Khandu Ji, it was established to defend Indo-Tibet border. pic.twitter.com/KVsJFdUybr — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 28, 2021

According to Khandu, the song was first raised in the year 2010 at the instance of Khandu’s late father and former Arunachal Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu and “was established to defend Indo-Tibet border.”

The video received a lot of appreciation from social media users, receiving over 32,000 views and 3,800 likes till date.

Many social media users were eager to join the Arunachal Scouts and showcase their mettle in defending the country.

Others were appreciative of the sacrifices made by the army in the defence of the country.

Some people said that listening to the song made them proud of their country and the army.

Arunachal Pradesh is a state of much strategic importance as it lies close to China. Khandu is on a three-day tour of the Tawang district presently.

This is not the only regimental song that has gone viral on social media at some point of time. The Indian army’s favourite marching song, Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai, has often gone viral on the Internet with videos of Indian troops performing the Assam Regiment song being a favourite of Internet users.

A few years ago, the video of troops of the US and Indian army performing the song together went viral on social media.

The song is based on the story of Badluram, a soldier in the Assam Regiment, who was killed during the Second World War. However, his name was not struck off the rolls and his share of the ration continued to be supplied to the troops.

When the Assam Regiment was surrounded by Japanese troops in 1944 and cut off their supplies, it was the extra ration in Badluram’s name that kept the troops alive.