Arunachal Pradesh: Two youths go missing from near China border in Anjaw district, case filed

New Delhi: Two youths from the Arunachal’s Anjaw district have not returned home since August this year after they ventured out in the jungle in search of local medicinal plants near the state’s border with China.

The families of the youth suspect that they might have crossed over to China and have appealed to the Centre to trace them and bring them back safe.

“We’re doubting that they crossed the Indian boundary and were abducted by China. We appeal to the central government to help trace them,” said the elder brother of one of the missing youths.

Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh | 2 youths missing from India-China boundary for 2.5 months, case filed “We’re doubting that they crossed the Indian boundary & were abducted by China. We appeal to the central govt to help trace them,” says the elder brother of one of the missing youths pic.twitter.com/btGeUNvXyI — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul said that the two youths are missing since 20 August and an FIR has been filed in the case.

“They’re missing since 20 August. They went to get local medicine in the forest. The police have filed an FIR. We’ve spoken to Arunachal Pradesh’s East MP Tapir Gao, chief minister and deputy chief minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Efforts to bring them back are on,” said Pul.

They’re missing since Aug 20. They went to get local medicine in the forest. FIR filed. We’ve spoken to Arunachal Pradesh’s East MP Tapir Gao, CM & Dy CM & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rescue operations are being conducted by the administration & Army: BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul pic.twitter.com/SLZLfnEsLR — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

In July this year, one labourer died and 18 others went missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh`s Kurung Kumey district. The labourers who were engaged in road construction in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district.

In another case, a 17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido in Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by the Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control in January 2022.

He was later returned to India after the Indian Army contacted the Chinese Army to return the youth.

With inputs from agencies

