Arunachal Pradesh: Seven army personnel hit by avalanche in Kameng, rescue efforts on

Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and search and rescue operations are underway to trace them, official sources said on Monday.

The Army personnel were a part of a winter patrol when the avalanche hit the party in the high-altitude area at 14,500 feet, army sources said.

"Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," said a source.

"The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days," it said.

In October last year, five Navy personnel were caught in an avalanche on Mt Trishul in Uttarakhand, where they had gone for an expedition. Their remains were recovered later, according to an Indian Express report.

In February 2020, the government informed Parliament that six army personnel had died due to avalanches and snow-slides in the Siachen Glacier in 2019, while 11 others were killed in similar incidents elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Manali, has issued an avalanche warning at 24 places in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla, on Monday, according to a Hindustan Times report.

An avalanche may also hit Jalori Pass, Nehrukund, Palchan-Kothi, Rohtang Pass, Sissu, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha, and other high-altitude areas.

Other avalanche prone areas are Killar, Barwas, Gahar, Kalawan, Ranikot in remote Pangi valley of Chamba and Manimahesh trek route in Bharmour.

