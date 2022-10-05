Arunachal Pradesh: Pilot martyred, 1 injured as Indian Army helicopter crashes in Tawang

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): At least 1 soldier was martyred when a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to reports, the pilot of the Cheetah helicopter was killed in the crash. Lt Colonel S Yadav, who was flying the aircraft, was martyred while his co-pilot suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treat at the hospital.

According to Indian Army officials, a Cheetah helicopter of the army’s aviation wing was on a routine sortie at the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft crashed at around 10am. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military hospital.

One of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment.

“The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained, ” an Indian Army official told the media.

A similar incident had taken place in 2017 when seven defence personnel were martyred after an Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Chuna area.

The area where the crash had taken place was a high-altitude area where the Indian Air Force (IAF) carries out regular training exercises.

The chopper had crashed 12 kilometers from the India-Tibet border. It was carrying supplies for the Indian armed forces posted on the border. Sudden technical problem could have lead to the crash.

