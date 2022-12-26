Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP building more LAC posts to foil future Chinese incursions

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): In a bid to foil future Chinese incursions similar to the one in Tawang on December 9, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) plans to set up additional border posts on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in areas prone to transgression by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Areas in the Yangtze plateau, where the latest clash between the Indian Army and the PLA had taken place on December 9, are among the places where these new ITBP order posts are to be built.

According to military officials, the Chinese PLA has constructed critical infrastructure and frontline formations near some of these sensitive spots.

“Tawang is one of the most sensitive sectors on the Line of Actual Control. During a meeting last week, the ITBP brass discussed several measures, including additional outposts,” an ITBP official was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

The Telegraph quoted ITBP officials as saying that China had made its intention clear with the PLA showing “brazen” aggression for months ahead of the December 9 clash in the Tawang sector, forcing the Indian Army and the ITBP to warn off Chinese soldiers with placards and loudspeakers.

“Even under extreme cold conditions, which make movement very difficult in the hostile terrain, our men remain in a high state of alertness and are keeping a close watch on the frontier round the clock,” an ITBP commandant said.

“During the latest (December 9) encounter, our troops fought hard and foiled the transgression bid by the Chinese,” he added.

Both the ITBP and the Indian Army use all-terrain vehicles including snow scooters and yaks, to provide supplies to troops deployed in remote and high-altitude areas. Of the 3,488 km LAC dividing India and China, a stretch of 1,346km is in the eastern sector.

