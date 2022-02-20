Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: All you need to know about 'Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains'

Arunachal Pradesh which means Land of Rising Sun in Sanskrit, was established as a separate state under the 55th Amendment to the Indian Constitution, 1986

The foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh is marked on 20 February. Also called the Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains, Arunachal became the 24th state of India on 20 February, 1987.

A brief history of Arunachal Pradesh:

The region first finds mention in the Mahabharata and Kalilka Purana. Arunachal Pradesh is said to be where Lord Krishna married Rukmini. It is also said to the place where the sage Parshuram atoned for his sin of matricide.

Several archaeological sites around the state bear testimony to its rich heritage.

During the colonial rule, the British ruled over Arunachal Pradesh, which was then part of North East Frontier Tracts. The area came under the jurisdiction of the Assam government post-independence. It became known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) in 1954.

Under the Northeast Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971, the region was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh and given the status of a Union Territory on 20 January, 1972. The Act, which also led to the establishment of the states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, placed Arunachal Pradesh under the control of a chief commissioner. In 1975, a Council of Ministers was established for the Union Territory.

In 1986, the passing of the 55th Amendment led to the establishment of Arunachal Pradesh as a separate state, with Itanagar as its capital.

Some facts about Arunachal Pradesh:

― It is the largest state in north-eastern India, with an area of approximately 83,743 square km.

― The state boasts of immense biodiversity, with eight wildlife sanctuaries, two national parks and one orchid sanctuary.

― Arunachal Pradesh is also home to the Dehang Dibang Biosphere Reserve.

― The official state bird is the hornbill while the state animal of Arunachal is the mithun.

― The Tawang Monastery, which is the second largest and oldest monastery in the world, is located in Arunachal Pradesh.

― The state is also home to about 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes as well.

