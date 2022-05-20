Arunachal Pradesh: BRO completes excavation work of Nechiphu Tunnel
The strategic tunnel will shorten time to reach sensitive border posts along China border
The Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Friday conducted a final “breakthrough blast” to mark the successful completion of excavation work of the Nechiphu Tunnel, in Arunachal Pradesh. Director-General BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry conducted it remotely from New Delhi, according to the ministry of defence.
The tunnel will be provided with a state-of-the-art electro-mechanical system including firefighting devices, auto illumination system and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) controlled monitoring systems. It will also accommodate raised footpaths on both sides for safer pedestrian movement which will have ducts for Power cables, optical fibre cables and utility lines to strengthen the civic amenities infrastructure.
Once in service, the Nechiphu Tunnel along with the Sela Tunnel will provide safe, all weather strategic connectivity on the BCT Road while reducing the carbon foot print in this eco-sensitive area.
The ongoing tunnel construction is being accomplished by cutting through fragile and highly fractured rock strata. The attendant challenges are being tackled on daily basis through strict 3D monitoring and through proactive application of desired tunnel support systems in accordance with the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).
The BRO has been consistently achieving success in execution of infrastructural marvels in the most challenging areas of the nation over the last two years. It has taken up tunnelling in a big way with successful completion of high altitude and mountainous tunnels, in addition to the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh the Chamba Tunnel in Uttarakhand, has also been dedicated to the nation, in the recent past.
The organisation has also embarked on construction of a series of small tunnels, which it will construct with manpower resources integral to the organisation.
