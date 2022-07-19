Arunachal Pradesh: Body of one labourer missing from BRO road construction site found; 18 still missing

On 5 July, 19 labourers who were involved in the construction of a road being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Damin circle went missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district

New Delhi: The body of one of the 19 labourers who went missing from a border road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh was found in a river on Monday.

On 5 July, 19 labourers who were involved in the construction of a road being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Damin circle went missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district.

Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district told ANI over the phone that, the body of one labourer was found in a small river named Furak river under Damin circle.

"A police team and the Circle officer of Damin have moved towards the site today morning. The labourers were engaged in a road construction work at Huri area under Damin circle," Bengia Nighee said.

The Damin circle area is located along the India-China border.

"Most of the missing labourers are from the Muslim community and they might have left the site on 5 July to celebrate Eid in their locality," Nighee said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district further said that they have received the information about the missing labourers from the contractor of the road project. He also said that an inquiry has been initiated.

Labourers denied leave for Eid

According to a Hindustan Times report, the labourers who hailed from Assam wanted to go home to celebrate Eid-al-Adha on 10 July.

However, they were denied permission by their employer and left the project site without informing anyone, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.