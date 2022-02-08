India

Arunachal Pradesh: All seven army personnel hit by avalanche dead; president, PM express grief

The bodies of the soldiers were found two days after they went missing in the Kameng sector. The area has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the last few days

FP Staff February 08, 2022 19:11:45 IST
Representational image. News18

The bodies of all seven army personnel who went missing after their patrol was struck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh were found on Tuesday, the Indian Army said.

The army had launched a search and rescue operation after the soldiers went missing on Sunday.

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," an official told PTI.

"The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the official added. ‎‎‏  

On 6 January, seven army personnel went missing after a patrol team was hit by an avalanche in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh. According to PTI, the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days. 

Among those who expressed their grief over the incident were president Ram Nath Kovind, prime minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Indian Army chief General Ved Malik, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.  

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: February 08, 2022 21:10:57 IST

