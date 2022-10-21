Arunachal Pradesh: 3 military personnel martyred in ALH helicopter crash, 2 bodies found

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): Three military personnel have reportedly been martyred after an ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to news agency ANI, the bodies of two military personnel were recovered hours after the crash following an extensive search operation by the Indian Army.

ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying that efforts are being made to recover the third body. A total of five military personnel were on board the ill-fated chopper.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near the Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district at around 10:40 am on Friday, according to Defence PRO, Guwahati.

“The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed,” Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, told ANI.

Earlier, on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot died in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

