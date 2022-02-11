Arunachal CM Pema Khandu shares video of artist singing Monpa song, Neelesh Misra reacts; watch clip here

The short clip was shared with a caption that read, 'An artiste from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) presents a melodious Monpa song, playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument.'

Music is the language of the soul. It has the power to connect people across countries and is the purest form of magic. People often get lost in the melody of folk music, and are enticed by traditional songs of different regions.

One such example of rhythmic beauty was shared by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, on his official Twitter handle. The Arunachal CM shared a music video that featured a folk artist performing a traditional song. The clip is from the picturesque village of Bongleng situated in Tawang district, which lies near the India-Bhutan border.

CM Pema Khandu shared the clip and wrote that the man in the video was an artiste from Tawang’s Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIP). The young artist can be seen playing a traditional musical instrument called ‘dramyin’, which is a six-stringed lute popular in the region. The artist plays dramyin while singing a melodious Monpa song. Monpas are a nomadic tribe found in the northeastern part of the country.

Watch the video here:

Today near the Bhutan border at Bongleng village in Tawang district. An artiste from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) presents a melodious Monpa song, playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument. @incredibleindia @MDoNER_India @MinOfCultureGoI @tourismgoi pic.twitter.com/cbFHKfU7rr — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 10, 2022

The short clip was shared with a caption that read, “An artiste from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) presents a melodious Monpa song, playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument.” The Chief Minister also tagged the official Twitter account of Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism. In the scenic video, one can see the young artist standing against a beautiful backdrop of a blue sky and mountains while he performs a traditional Monpa song. The melodious voice of the artist and his wonderful musical skills are a delight to watch and will definitely send viewers into a trance. The traditional attire and hairstyle of the musician add even more charm to this vibrant video. Internet users were glad to have witnessed this lovely folk song and thanked the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for sharing this melodious video with them. Lyricist Neelesh Misra praised the clip and hoped that audiences would connect more with the country' cultural heritage.

Beautiful! We would love to bring them on #TheSlowApp and let a much larger audience enjoy and appreciate their work! Let us connect back with our cultural heritage — and give identity, self-respect and more earnings to our artistes.@TheSlowMovement @PemaKhanduBJP https://t.co/zzlgSbuf0E — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) February 10, 2022

Some people commented that they loved the melody of the song, adding that it was similar to Bhutanese music.

Beautiful melody Your Excellency. Resembles Bhutanese music!🙏🙏🙏 — Ugyen Wangdi (@wangdi_ugyen) February 10, 2022

Other individuals appreciated the musician's skills.

Plaintive, melodious and soothing ! Good wishes to the artist !👍 Sir, the pics. and clips of rich art, craft, festivals and culture, shared occasionally are new and treat to eyes and ears ! Good wishes 🙏. — 🇮🇳 SUN_JOY 🇮🇳 (@Sanjay89741853) February 11, 2022

What are your thoughts on this traditional music video?

