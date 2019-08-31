You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arun Jaitley's statue to be installed in Bihar, announces Nitish Kumar; ex-FM's birth anniversary to be celebrated as state function

India Asian News International Aug 31, 2019 19:09:31 IST

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that a statue of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley will be installed in the state.

  • The chief minister also said that Jaitley's birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state function every year.

  • Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on 24 August at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that a statue of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley will be installed in the state.

The chief minister also said, while speaking at the SKM hall in Patna, that Jaitley's birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state function every year.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on 24 August at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on 25 August.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 19:09:31 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores