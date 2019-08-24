Arun Jaitley passes away: Corporate India mourns death of man of 'commitment and conviction', advocate for economic liberalisation

Arun Jaitley, former finance and defence minister passed away on Saturday noon. One of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closest associates, Jaitley died in hospital on Saturday, nearly two weeks after he was admitted following breathing difficulties, officials said.

He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two children, Rohan and Sonali.

Jaitley, 66, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stepped down as finance minister in January due to ill health, just months before national elections.

“With the demise of Arun Jaitley , I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels.”

Corporate India reacted with shock and took to Twitter to share their thoughts of Jaitley.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank recalled Jaitley as a man of convictions.

I salute, and pray for the soul of a man who lived by his convictions and committed his life to his country...🙏🏽 https://t.co/8q3AsjEd1z — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2019

Kotak remembered Jaitley as a man of commitment and convictions.

Very sad about Arun Jaitley. Stood for conviction and commitment. Will miss his presence and fragrance. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) August 24, 2019

Vikram Kirloskar, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the industry is 'deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing' of Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley was counted among the outstanding leaders in the country’s history, he said.

Read LIVE blog here: Arun Jaitley passes away; latest updates

Kirloskar described Jaitley as a true reformer and keen advocate for economic liberalisation. "He leaves behind an impressive policy imprint that will continue to bring notable gains to the Indian economy for all times to come,” he said.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises recalled how brilliantly Jaitley steering GST and ushering in other reforms.

Nation has lost a warm, dedicated, outstanding parliamentarian who will remembered as a creator of a modern BJP, for his brilliant legal mind, for his impeccable oratory skills, for bravely steering GST and other reforms. RIP #ArunJaitley. My friend, you will be sorely missed. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2019

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said, "We at State Bank of India deeply mourn the demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Jaitley will be remembered for the many landmark reforms like GST and IBC that he ushered in his era as FM. With his passing away, the country and the financial sector has lost a true friend and a guide. May his soul rest in eternal peace!"

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon, a leading biopharmaceuticals business said that Jaitley had so much to contribute to nation. She mourned on Twitter about Jaitley's life being 'cut short' .

Arun Jaitley, Senior BJP Leader And Former Union Minister, Dies At 66 - So very sad to see such a young and dynamic political leader’s life being cut short - he had so much more to contribute to our nation’s development. RIP https://t.co/3NAfiPdNWJ — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 24, 2019

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education and former board member at Infosys, said Jaitley was loved and respected by all.